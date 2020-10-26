Nigeria: It Makes No Sense, Please Stop! Davido Condemns Looting, Destruction of Properties

Vanguard
Davido.
26 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian music superstar, Davido has taken to his Twitter account to condemn the recent happenings across the nation.

After the Lekki tollgate protest went south, there's been series of looting and destruction of both private and government properties in different cities of the country.

Davido aired his displeasure via a tweet Sunday thus;

"It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the peaceful protest. This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully."

What is there to gain from burning and looting private businesses that provide employment to our own people?? Or burgling or burning houses belonging to innocent citizens?! Or burning buses that our own people depend on for transport to go to work and go about their lives???"

"Why burn police stations, when one of our demands was better police welfare and training??? Please stop stop stop stop! It all makes no sense whatsoever !! If you know anybody partaking in this, tell them to stop!!"

The singer added;

"We need a country where there is law and order for us to make any real change !!! Please stop!"

It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete Anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the Peaceful protest. This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully.

-- Davido (@davido) October 25, 2020

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.