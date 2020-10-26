Tanzanians Urged to Promote Peace, Avoid Violence

WITH three days remaining to the polling-day, Tanzanians have been urged to promote peace and shun political violence.

According to Manyara Regional Elders Committee, all politicians inciting hatred and violence should be ignored

since as a nation, Tanzania has maintained peace since independence.

Committee Chairman, Juma Mkola asked religious leaders to stop utterances that led to divisions among the people. He rubbished reports by some candidates that Muslems had decided on who to vote for.

"There is something going on as some candidates lie to members of the public that Muslems have already decided who to vote for. No meeting has been held to decide who to vote for and who not to vote for. We leave it to the people as part of democracy to decide themselves who to vote for," said Mr Mkola.

Ms Aurelia Asenga, who is the secretary to the committee, called upon the youth to remain strong and focused on development issues for their future.

She said the effects political violence conflict were evident and tore communities apart.