Tanzania: High Court Rejects Msd Boss Plea to Oppose Dismissal

THE High Court has rejected the application of former Medical Store Departments (MSD) Administrative Manager, Johnston Mwakalitolo and terminating his services from his employer.

Judge Benhajj Masoud ruled against Mr Mwakalitolo, the applicant, after upholding grounds of objection raised by the Attorney General and two other respondents, the Chairman of the Board and the Director General with MSD.

The judge ruled that the application under which the applicant sought for leave to apply for prerogative orders of Certiorari, Mandamus and Prohibition, was incompetent and was prematurely filed for failure to exhaust other available remedy and falls short of prerequisites for seeking leave for judicial review.

"In fine and for the above reasons, I would as I hereby do so sustain the objections. The application is not competent before the court. It is accordingly struck out," he declared, adding, "Let the applicant exhaust

the available remedies for resolving labour grievances."

The applicant had sought for leave of the court to file an application for prerogative orders of certiorari against the respondents' decisions, mandamus to compel the respondents to reinstate him to his employment and prohibition against the MSD Board Chairman and Director General.

According to the application, the decisions sought to be quashed by the order of certiorari were those of Board Chairman of December 2, 2019 , declining to reveal the decision of the Finance and Administration Sub-Committee and that of January 13, 2020 on the applicant's appeal being received out of time.

During hearing session, the judge that the applicant had no dispute that there were alternative remedies to be exhausted under Public Service Act, rather his argument was that judicial review was the only appropriate remedy in the circumstances, but there were no explanations given on such claim.

He took a judicial noticethat over the years there have been measures to set aside and enhance special mechanisms for handling of labour grievances and indeed the efforts were apparent in the machinery found under the Public Service Act and Labour Institutions Act, 2004, to mention but a few.

"There is a plethora of authorities on pursuing alternative remedies first before resorting to judicial review, and instances where despite the alternative remedies, the court may still be inclined to entertain a case under judicial review proceedings," he said.

The judge wondered as to whether the court was in the circumstances entitled to entertain the matter notwithstanding the recourse available to the applicant under the mentioned machinery, and if so, whether

there were reasons given that the court may consider in deciding to entertain the application.

"Unfortunately, there were no reasons given other than a mere assertion that the judicial review was the only appropriate remedy in the circumstances," he said.

Recalling on what was being sought by the applicant, the judge noted that there was no decision complained of in relation to declining to reveal the Board's decision of December 2, 2019 , and if any, it would render the application unmaintainable for being filed on July 3, 2020 after expiry of six months.

"These shortcomings raised an issue as to whether there was a basis on which the application could stand as far as complained decision was not pleaded. (Due to) the cumulative effects I find merits on the grounds raised.

My findings as a result render the application in competent before the court," he ruled.

The applicant was an employee of the MSD.

He was terminated on November 11, 2019 .

The termination followed the decision dated July 8, 2019 that was communicated to him and transferred to another work station to serve as a Principal Administrative Officer.

Such termination also followed his dissatisfaction with the transfer and the new position which, in the applicant's

view, was lower than the position of Administrative Manager he served from August 2005; and the complaint letter of July 12, 2019 he lodged to the Director General against the decision.

In his reply to the applicant's complaint, the Director General informed him that his position was changed because he was not qualified for the post which required a holder of postgraduate qualifications.

The reason given in letter of July 8, 2019 , notifying the applicant of his transfer and change of position to Principal Administrative Officer were different.

Such new reasons include deteriorating performance in the administrative unit, applicant's administration background and need to strengthen zonal operations.

Aggrieved by the reply to his complaint, which assigned different reasons as to why his position was changed, he brought the matter to the attention of the Board by his letter dated July 18, 2019 commenting on the contradictory reasons assigned to his transfer and change of position.

The applicant was, thereafter, summoned by the Director General to appear before the Finance and Administration Subcommittee of the Board of Trustees on August 6, 2019 of which he did.

While waiting for the results of the Sub-Committee, he was charged with seven disciplinary misconducts.

Such action culminated to the applicant's termination and his further action against the termination to the Board, as was not entertained on the ground that it was preferred out of time.

The applicant sought that he had recourse to the court to challenge the decisions by way of such judicial review.