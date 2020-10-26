Tanzania: Yanga Beat KMC to Close in Gap With Azam

YOUNG Africans yesterday edged out a hard fighting KMC 2-1 in a thrilling Mainland Premier League at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The first half was full of entertainment as KMC strikers mounted pressure on Yanga to enjoy the upper hand.

Yanga, who have conceded just two goals from seven outings, also missed some clear chances, among others, when Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto failed to connect home in the15th minute.

Hassan Kabunda, a son of a former Yanga's defender, the late Salum Kabunda, also put his fellow strikers at bay when they narrowly missed his brilliant cross in the 18th minute.

KMC 's experienced goalie, Juma Kaseja started the ball to the front and it was about few passes before Kabunda dodged Yanga's defence and unleashed a powerful shot that sailed into the net untouched in the 27th minute.

The two sides went on firing missiles and Yanga were lucky enough to be awarded a 'controversial' penalty when match referee, Ramadhani Kayoko interpreted that Ghanaian striker Michael Sappong was put down by KMC's defenders for a former AS Vita Club striker, Congolese Tuisila Kisinda to score a penalty five minutes to half time.

On resumption, Yanga strengthened their squad as Burundian Cedric Kanze, who guided Yanga into second match of his reign, called out Deus Kaseke for left winger Farid Musa in the 59th minutes.The substitution enabled Yanga to furiously attack their opponents.

Things went worse for KMC as defenders could not stop Waziri Junior from heading the ball home in the 61st minute and put off his jersey to be awarded a yellow card by referee Ramadhan Kayoko.

The two sides dilly-dallied with the ball as the match approached to the end for the former Mainland Champions to bag three crucial points.The win has been received with joy by Yanga fans whose coach, Kaze has guided his side to the six important points.

Kaze recently guided Yanga to a slim 1-0 win over Polisi Tanzania, has moved Yanga closer to the league leaders, Azam FC and far from their traditional rivals, Simba Sports Club.

The win has cemented Yanga's second position with 19 points, six points adrift Simba and two points difference with Azam FC.

KMC are currently in the sixth position on the 18-team league table with 11 points from seven matches while Yanga have accrued those points from seven outings.