Tanzania: NHIF to Cover Half of Population in 5 Years

THE National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) targets to cover half of the country's 60 million population in the next five years.

NHIF, whose membership has reached 8.0 per cent (4.4 million people), said the law would be enacted to have inclusive social health protection.

NHIF Director-General Bernard Konga said the fund was growing at an average of 10.3 per cent a year and targeted to increase its membership once the law enacted for social health insurance for all citizens was enacted.

"This will not only increase NHIF members, but also guarantee us to offer better services,"

Mr Konga told editors during a one-day seminar held in Dodoma last week.

NHIF currently offers limited services to its members due to a low number of members since their contributions per year are insufficient.

"We want our members in the coming years to be able to get health services across the continent or even beyond," Mr Konga said, "and for new members to start receiving services after registration."

A new member has to wait for 90 days before starting getting insurance services once registered.

The government said the law on inclusive health insurance was in final touches to ensure all citizens received services regardless of their socioeconomic status.

The law on inclusive health insurance intends to accommodate those living on $1 a day.

Speaking earlier at the NHIF and editors' meeting in Dodoma, Director of Policy and Research in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Edward Mbwanga

said the number of those reached by NHIF was still low and plans were underway to reach more people.

"The government will ensure its citizens regardless of their incomes receive quality health services.

The challenge is to accommodate those who cannot afford to pay for the service.

I am glad to say we're finalising the process," Mr Mbwanga, who represented the guest of honour, said.

NHIF Director of Membership Services Christopher Mapunda said even without the law the fund targeted to increase its members by 17 per cent in five years to 2025.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are working around the clock to grow NHIF membership. We want to reach as many groups as possible, but at the same time improve our services.

Education and awareness is key to all this and if the government enacts the inclusive social health

insurance it will improve service delivery," Mr Mapunda said.

To reach more members, NHIF already works with Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) to issue interest free loans to farmers.

"We have started with farmers who produce strategic crops such as cotton, coffee and cashew nuts," Mr Mapunda said.

The main challenge facing NHIF is to reach to as many people and groups as possible in society especially those outside the formal sector, including drivers, journalists, fishermen, farmers, vendors and entrepreneurs.

NHIF also said health service providers had increased to 8,970 compared to 6,185 centres.

The country has over 12,000 health facilities.

Currently, Community Health Fund (CHF) commands a line share of health insurance business with 25 per cent market share, followed by NHIF 8.0 percent and private sector 1.0 percent.

Despite low health insurance penetration, NHIF has made the country one of the best in East African Community (EAC) behind Rwanda which leads with 100 per cent penetration and then Tanzania and Kenya