Tanzania: Simba Seek Recovery, Azam Set to Widen Gap

AFTER succumbing to a 0-1 frustrating defeat to Tanzania Prisons, Simba Sports Club's Belgium coach, Sven Vandenbroek has said that they have worked on their mistakes to win three crucial points against Ruvu Shooting Stars, when they clash today in the Mainland Premier League at Uhuru Stadium.

The league leaders, Azam FC will on the other hand play host struggling Mtibwa Sugar (played seven matches with eight points) at their home, Jamhuri Stadium ground in Morogoro, in a bid to stretch their league gap with challengers, Simba and Young Africans.

The defeat was 'hard to take' for multi-million Simba Club, with the Belgian tactician saying that failure to stick to their 'game plan' resulted to their dropping of three crucial points despite having a number of key injured players who did not play.

The defeat had forfeited Vandenbroek's five-match unbeaten record since the league kicked off to drop to the third spot with 13 points as traditional rivals, Yanga moved to the second spot with 16 points as league leaders, Azam FC are breathing at the top with 21 points before their today's date.

Samson Mbagula spoiled the day for Simba, sending a message to the country's representatives in the CAF Champions League that they have to work on 'weaknesses' to return to their 'winning spree'

"We have to accept and move on and I have already asked my players to shift focus to other league matches,"

"What is more important for us is to focus on our today's assignment against Ruvu Shooting," Vandenbroeck said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There were conceptions from Simba fans that that they lost the match because they are missing some of their key players, among them midfielder Clatous Chama , defenders Shomari Kapombe, Pascal Wawa and strikers, Chris Mugalu, John Bocco and Meddie Kagere.

"We have players who can fill the gaps even though others are out of the squad because of injuries," the club coach was however quoted as saying.

He said that losing was part of the match and what was mostly important was to stay focused for the next encounter.

Simba are already in Dar es Salaam gearing up for their today's clash against Ruvu Shooting Stars at Uhuru Stadium in the city, facing a must-win situation to revive hopes of their fans.

But their opponents, Ruvu Shooting have insisted that they will not be an 'easy nut to crack' warning that anything can happen.

Ruvu Shooting Stars' head coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa was quoted by the 'Daily News' and sister paper, 'Habari Leo' saying that after being disturbed by their 1-1 draw with KMC, they have also strengthened their 'striking force' to aim for the victory.

Ruvu Shooting have unimpressive running in the league, grabbing nine points from seven matches they played so far.

Beating Simba will therefore be a key priority to make sure that they gain a winning momentum.

In the club's official website, Simba said that they are back ready to work their mistakes to improve, humbly asking the club fans to show up in big number and cheer for their side.