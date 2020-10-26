Tanzania: Atcl Now Resumes, Adds More Regional Destinations

FOLLOWING a decline in Covid-19 cases, the national airline career, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), resumed flights to Entebbe in Uganda and Lusaka (Zambia) via Harare in Zimbabwe.

This has come following the lifting of restrictions that were imposed after the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, where most countries closed their airspaces to prevent the deadly disease.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, ATCL Managing Director Ladislaus Matindi said the resumption of flights apart from facilitating the movement of people and their goods would also boost investment and business activities in the region.

According to him, Air Tanzania will make two flights per week to Lusaka Zambia via Zimbabwe on

Tuesday and Friday, connecting passengers from other places to Dar es Salaam.

"ATCL will continue extending the wings of Kilimanjaro over Africa and beyond. This will enable investments, trade and tourism opportunities presented by the resumption of these flights and the

expansion of the network," he said.

The ATCL boss said the company had taken all precautions regarding Covid- 19 and take care of the health of both passengers and crew during operations to every destination.

"Air Tanzania will soon resume flights to Mumbai, India, and connect passengers to Bangkok, Thailand, and Guangzhou (China) via Dar es Salaam," he explained.

Currently, Air Tanzania provides the Tanzanian market with a minimum of daily flights to 11 destinations from Dar es Salaam and twice a week to Hahaya in Comoro.

All destinations are served with Bombardier Q 400, Airbus A220-300 and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

In January, ATCL announced its decision to postpone its maiden flights from Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, to Guangzhou to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

In March the company went on suspending its flights to Lusaka and Harare after the closure of those countries' airspaces