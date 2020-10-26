Tanzania/Zimbabwe: Twiga Stars to Face Zimbabwe in Cosafa Championship

THE National women's team, Twiga Stars will begin their 2020 Cosafa Women's Championship campaign with a tough fixture against Zimbabwe on November 4th at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in South Africa.

The country's envoys have been invited to take part in the competition which has attracted ten teams from different parts of the continent, ready to showcase what they are capable to do on the battlefield.

Packed in group C, after their Zimbabwe encounter, Twiga Stars will take on Botswana on November 7th in what seemed to be another 'mouth watering' match for the two sides.

However, the team's head coach Bakari Shime said he will use the contest to weigh up his side ahead of the African Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers match against Senegal.

Speaking recently in the city, Shime insisted that the South Africa mission will be a good test for his squad before the World Cup qualifiers.

"This will surely be our best chance to assess our team prior to the tense world cup qualifiers, whose exact date to begin unfolding are yet to be announced.

"We have been in camp since September 22nd this year with the main purpose to let the players gain the required rhythm as they stayed for a long time without engaging themselves in football," noted Shime.

He added that they have managed to source some players from the Women's Premier League which was introduced in the country some years ago.

"We got some players from the women's league but our tradition is that we do not frequently select new players whenever the national team are named because we want to create a long term consistence squad," Shime narrated.

South Africa are defending champions of the tournament, having won a record sixth crown and third in a row following a 1-0 final victory over Zambia in August last year.