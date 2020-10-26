Nigeria: Soldiers Take Over Roads in Osogbo, As Banks, Businesses Shut Down Over Curfew

26 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Residents of Osun have deserted major streets in different towns as banks and businesses, remained closed on Monday, in compliance to the curfew imposed by the state government on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent reports that joint security personnel were enforcing the curfew imposed on the state as roads were deserted, vehicular and human movements were also affected and restricted by the curfew.

Soldiers were seen enforcing the curfew order at the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo and its adjoining roads with checkpoints.

Commercial activities were totally grounded too as no shop or business centre opens for business.

Some pedestals were seen trekking through inter-streets to avoid military checkpoints.

Some defiant commercial motorcyclists were also seen operating but avoiding the routes and checkpoints controlled by the soldiers.

NAN recalls that the state government issued a new 24 hours/indefinite curfew on Saturday afternoon, following the continuous looting and vandalism by hoodlums under the pretext of #EndSARS protest. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.