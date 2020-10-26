Angola: UNFAO Unveils Over 200 Field Schools in Southern Region

Lubango — At least 225 rural schools will be set up later this month in th e provinces of Huila, Namibe and Cunene, with a view to increasing the resilience of peasant families and helping to improve agricultural production.

The setting up of these schools, under the responsibility of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and financed by the European Union (EU), will cost 6.6 million euros for the benefit of 7,785 small rural farmers, accompanied by 270 facilitators and 15 supervisors.

The project, called Strengthening Resilience and Food and Nutrition Security in Angola (FRESAN), is part of the National Development Plan for Improving Food and Nutrition Security, through the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

Speaking, Friday, at the launch of the programme, the Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, João Manuel Bartolomeu da Cunha, noted that the Angolan government and the European Union (EU) had developed the project to support the population in the south of the country, which is suffering cyclically from the impact of climate change.

