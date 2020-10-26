Nigeria: There Will Be Justice for Victims of Police Brutality - Lawan

Senate President Lawan says lawmakers will work with the executive to implement the demands made by the youth.

The president of Senate, Ahmed Lawan, says the National Assembly will ensure justice for victims of abuses committed by the personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Mr Lawan said this in a statement on Monday.

He said the National Assembly would also ensure that the government fulfills the commitment it has made to youth agitating for police reform and good governance.

"I want to re-assure our youths that the NASS will collaborate with the Executives to ensure justice for victims of misconduct and rights abuses by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police," the statement said.

"In the same vein, to discourage impunity, we will insist that the perpetrators of the alleged abuses be prosecuted and sanctioned as appropriate.

"We will also work with the Executive to ensure that the five-point demands of the #ENDSARS protesters, which the government has committed itself to, are fully implemented.

"In the unfortunate hijack of the protests, hoodlums unleashed horrifying violence, arson, looting and wanton destruction of public and private property in the country," the statement read in part.

According to Mr Lawan, the National Assembly is fully committed to putting the necessary legislation in place for a comprehensive reform of the Police to enhance their institutional integrity and efficiency.

"As we seek a path out of this regrettable crisis, my heart goes out to the victims of the reprehensible violence and criminality witnessed in the last few days in many parts of the country," he said.

"I send my condolences to the families of our security and law enforcement agents who have made the supreme sacrifices in the course of their service to their fatherland.

"I call for a thorough investigation of every criminal act that we have witnessed in the past few weeks with a view to bringing to justice all those elements that have callously destroyed public and private properties."

The president of the Senate also urged the youth, across the country, to join hands with the authorities in bringing an urgent cessation to the violence.

"I call on our patriotic youths to leave the streets as the government has heard their voices and addressing their grievances to avoid unwittingly providing covers for the criminals and fifth columnists in our midst," he said.

Mr Lawal urged the security agencies to restore law and order across the country and bring criminals to justice.

In restoring law and order, he charged the security agencies to do it with the utmost restraint.

"While still grappling with the havoc of COVID-19, the country can ill afford yet another epidemic that has now appeared in the form of the lawlessness that is going on.

"I thank all Nigerian leaders and other well-meaning Nigerians for their interventions towards restoring peace and order after the unfortunate degeneration of the protest into chaos and brigandage in many parts of the country.

"In particular, I thank all Nigerians for their patience and understanding in this trying moment in our dear country.

"I thank you all for your wise counsel to the protesting youths to embrace peace and for the government to be open and sincere in addressing the issues that the youths have raised so clearly," Mr Lawal said. (NAN)