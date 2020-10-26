Nigeria: Council of Imams Cautions Youth in Kaduna Against Protests

The council enjoined the people of the state to shun religious and ethnic differences and imbibe peaceful coexistence to enable the state to develop.

The Kaduna State Council of Imams and Ulama has urged youth to shun any form of protest and engage the government to address their demands peacefully.

The council made the appeal in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday by its Secretary-General, Yusuf Arrigasiyyu.

The statement was in reaction to the looting of warehouses by some on Saturday in Kaduna and the subsequent declaration of an indefinite state-wide curfew by the Kaduna State Government.

"The Council also urge the youths in particular and the citizens in general, to always engage government through peaceful means and avoid any action that would lead to more sufferings other than the one experienced during the COVID-19 lockdown in the country," the council said.

It enjoined the people of the state to shun religious and ethnic differences and imbibe peaceful coexistence to enable the state to develop.

The council commended the Kaduna State Government for the prompt action taken to avert another circle of crisis in the state, and noted that the curfew imposed on the state is appropriate and timely.

"The council urges Muslims to engage in prayers for everlasting peace and progressive development in the state," the group said.