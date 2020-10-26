Namibia: Where Are They Now?

TUHAFENI 'Koko' Matatias will go down in the history books as one of the most accomplished footballers Namibia has ever produced.

Blessed with sublime ball control, the former mercurial Blue Waters FC midfield maestro, who represented Namibia both at junior as well as senior level, is considered by many as one of the best passers of the ball to have come from Namibia.

The Namibian Sport caught up with Matatias at Walvis Bay where he was relaxing at home with his wife and children.

Away from the floodlights of the Kuisebmond Stadium, where Matatias used to mesmerise his opponents in the colours of the mighty Blue Waters, he has exchanged his soccer boots for the life of a miner.

Life was not always a bed of roses for Matatias, who was retrenched at the age of 56 in 2018, before he secured his current job at Kateg Engineering, owned by his former Blue Waters midfield partner Anthony 'Tennie' van Wyk, who is contracted by Rössing Uranium Limited.

"I am employed as a foreman and one of my duties is to supervise the fitters and cleaners. Although I am employed on a contractual basis and with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am obliged to stay home due to regulations.

"The job can be challenging, because I must be on site early, and it is my duty to file all the necessary paperwork. I am also required to ensure that employees comply with the necessary safety aspects," he says.

Matatias, who also turned out for Tigers FC during his high school days at Augustineum High School, was affectionately known by his teammates and hordes of fans as Koko during his playing days in the 80s and 90s.

He says the modern-day game has changed a lot.

"Back in the days, football was a different ballgame altogether as most of the practise sessions took place after work and the players were required to report for camp. As a former captain I had to instil discipline and punctually in the players. Sometimes we had to travel around the country to play league and cup competition matches," he says.

Matatias has been married to Mavis for the past 26 years and has eight children - three boys and five girls.

Two of his daughters and one son are married. His last-born daughter is currently a second-year student at the University of Namibia, while his second youngest daughter is a professional chef.

Says Matatias when asked how he spends his weekends: "I like my beer, especially on a Friday while watching my favourite sport, soccer, on TV. On Saturday mornings, I keep myself busy walking and jogging along the Walvis Bay-Swakopmund national road.

"Before Covid-19 I never used to consume beer on Saturdays because I have to be in church on Sunday morning. That was a rule I followed strictly because I am a part of the Etegameno Men's League in our ELCRN Hosianna Parish in Kuisebmond," he says.

He joined the group in 2016, singing together with former fellow soccer players such as ex-Eleven Arrows winger Sadike Gottlieb and Elia Hipundjua, who was his teammate at Blue Waters, and other men he grew up with at Kuisebmond.

"Currently, we don't do things as we used to due to Covid-19 regulations. I am the current deputy treasurer of the group. I must be honest with you, I really miss our weekly get-togethers, the church and the activities we used to perform as a team," he says.

Matatias says went on his first international tour in 1982 when he was selected as a member of the South West Africa u19 soccer team that toured Cape Town.

Some of his teammates included Willem Ashipembe and Ivan Garoëb.

On the game today, he says: "I am foreseeing new developments in soccer in terms of professionalism - unlike during our time. Before it was more about passion, love and commitment. I hope and wish that clubs adopt smaller structures as compared to the olden days.

"When I was still playing we had more than 30 people on the executive and management committees. People appointed as administrators of a clubs must be someone well-versed with good corporate governance, business acumen and other tenets of leadership," he says.

Matatias says life was not a bed of roses at his coastal hometown, which, earlier this year, was the epicentre of Covid-19 in the country, which saw a lot of people infected with the virus, including himself.

He got infected at the funeral of their only and eldest sister in July.

Coming from a family of gifted footballers, Matatias says he missed playing football with his brothers a lot.

"At one stage I played with my older brothers Phello and Hanga, and later on with my younger brother Klein Phello. I equally enjoyed playing with Britho and Lucky Shipanga, Dan-Boy Ndjadila, and Webster 'Kutsi' Shafombambi."

"Most of my brothers were in one or the way linked to Blue Waters and they served on the executive committee, like Hanga, Pelé, who represented the club in the North, also served on the NFA's exco, and Nande. King Mandume is currently serving on the exco," he says.

But does he have any regrets about life after football?

"No, not at all," he says.

"I was fully committed and dedicated to Blue Waters and spent most of my time playing and serving the club. I returned to the club's executive committee at the end of 2018, but resigned after three months due to other pressing commitments," he says.

Matatias spends most of his free time in his garage doing welding work for people who require his services.

He says although he can't cook, he enjoys sweeping the front and backyard and watering the garden.

He is also very good behind the braai stand, he says.

Speaking about his toughest opponent on the football pitch, Matatias admits he found it difficult playing against Black Africa's maestro Lucky 'Thindwa' Boostander, with whom he still keeps up four times in a year, reminiscing about their playing days.

He names former Orlando Pirates all-rounder, the late Brian Greeves, as his favourite player.

Matatias calls on today's players to study while playing and to equip themselves with knowledge.

"We must remember football was run by people without any degree in the past, but the trend has changed across the spectrum now," he says.

He says he wishes to see Namibian football restored back to its former glory.

"The top brass of the NFA and the expelled must bury their differences and find a common goal to allow the country's football to flourish again. The boys (Brave Warriors) gave a clear indication that they want to play football with their recent draw against Bafana Bafana.

"Sit down and talk to make the environment conducive for them to display their God-given talent. Forget about who is right and who is wrong and resume your common duty which you set when you resume office and allow the poor players to play football again," he says.