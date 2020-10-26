Morocco: Low-Cost Airline Ryanair to Resume Activities in Morocco This Winter

Brussels — Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it will resume operating flights to Morocco for the 2020/2021 winter season.

Ryanair will resume, starting Sunday, a total of 58 weekly flights on 45 routes to Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain and Portugal, the company announced in a press release.

The resumption of these operations will be supported by a new set of health measures implemented to protect customers and crews, it added, while encouraging European travelers to visit "this magnificent jewel of North Africa by going to Agadir, Essaouira, Fez, Nador, Oujda, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangiers."

"We are delighted to support the Moroccan tourism sector by operating once again flights from 8 Moroccan airports," Ryanair's commercial director, Jason McGuinness said, quoted by the press release.

For his part, Managing Director of the Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT), Adel El Fakir, said he was delighted to learn of Ryanair's return to Morocco after a long period of travel restrictions.

"Thanks to our exceptional relationship with Ryanair, we have agreed together to reconnect our different destinations to the main European markets," said El Fakir, who was also quoted by the press release.

Through this partnership, "international visitors will have the opportunity to relive the variety, enrichment and unique experiences that Morocco offers," he stated.