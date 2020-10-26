Namibia: Big Wins for Wanderers, Old Boys

DEFENDING champions WHS Old Boys and Wanderers both got off to strong starts as the Namibian Premier Cricket League over 50 overs got underway on Saturday.

Old Boys thumped Trustco United by nine wickets at their home ground at Vegkop, while Wanderers beat Welwitschia by eight wickets on their home turf at Pionierspark.

At Vegkop, Trustco United were all out for a mere 60 runs, which was easily chased down by Old Boys for the loss of only one wicket.

United's batsmen were under pressure from the start, with Craig Williams cutting through their top order and Zhivago Groenewald cleaning up the tail.

The only United batsman who showed any resolve was their 16-year-old school boy JW Visagie who remained not out on 17. The 15 extras was the next highest score, with none of their other batsmen reaching double figures.

Williams and Groenewald took three wickets apiece, with Williams taking 3/4 off five overs and Groenewald 3/12 off 6,4 overs.

Sean Fouche gave United hope when he bowled Zane Green for a golden duck, but Gerhard Erasmus and Wimpie Viljoen took Old Boys to the victory target. Erasmus led the with 38 not out off 37 balls, while Viljoen scored 15 not out off 19.

At the Wanderers ground, the visiting Welwitschia side from the coast were outclassed as they slumped to 56 all out, before Wanderers reached the target for the loss of only two wickets.

Bernard Scholtz, who was recently crowned Wanderers' sportsman of the year at their cricket awards, started Welwitschia's batting collapse, taking two wickets in his first over, and with Karl Birkenstock providing great support, the visitors never recovered.

The biggest contributor to their total was the extras at 15, while Jaco le Roux was the only batsman to reach double figures, with 13 runs.

Scholtz and Birkenstock had nearly identical figures, with Scholtz taking five wickets for nine runs off six overs, while Birkenstock took 5/9 off 4,2 overs.

Wanderers comfortably reached the target for the loss of two wickets, with Danie van Schoor scoring 23 not out and JJ Smit 27 not out.