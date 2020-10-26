Namibia: Premier Football League Set for January

THE Namibia Football Association executive committee has directed the association's secretariat to decide on the dates for the envisaged Namibia Premier Football League.

The executive held a meeting over the weekend where it was decided that the start of the season will run from January to August 2021, while also considering other competitions, like the 2021 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) finals where the Brave Warriors will compete, which is set for Cameroon in January 2021.

Also concluded are the rules pertaining to the promotion and relegation. The Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) will be run on Fifa's member association model, which aims for a professional league in about five years. The league will be funded by Fifa, although local sponsorship is not restricted.

Another strategic decision is that from the current 10 clubs that are set to join the NPFL, the league will be open for admitting further clubs from the expelled Namibia Premier League, for football unity reasons, until a reasonable deadline, to be set in due course.

Constitutional changes to incorporate the NFPL are now on recommendation to the NFA Congress set for 5 December 2020 for endorsement.

The NFA will soon commence with e-connect, a system that will be linked for Fifa's Connect ID system. The system aims to register all players from the age of 12 to ensure proper tracing and payment of training funds once a player becomes professional.

Training on e-connect for regional coordinators and club representatives will be the first step to ensure that registration is coordinated.

With regards to the Fifa Covid-19 funds, the NFA has so far received half of the US$1million, which is about N$8 million, with the remaining amount to be paid by Fifa once the current amount is used up and accounted for. The NFA will in the meantime determine how the funds will be allocated. - nfa.org.na