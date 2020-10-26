Namibia: Coetzee, Vorster Triumph At Tour De Windhoek

DRIKUS Coetzee and Michelle Vorster took the main honours at Namibia's premier cycling race, the Tour de Windhoek over the weekend.

Although there were no international cyclists this year, Namibia's top riders provided a great spectacle over four stages of racing in and around Windhoek.

In a thrilling Men's General Classification (GC), Coetzee pipped Tristan de Lange by a mere two seconds to the title.

Coetzee, riding for Team Hollard Life, completed the tour in an overall time of 5 hours 4 minutes 9 seconds, with De Lange of Mannie's Bike Mecca team finishing two seconds behind, while junior rider Hugo Hahn of Mannie's Bike Mecca came third in 5:05:49.

Coetzee also won the King of the Mountains category with 21 points, followed by De Lange and Miller with 17 each, while De Lange won the Points competition with 45 points, followed by Coetzee on 30 and Miller on 23.

In the women's race, Michelle Vorster of the Pupkewitz Megabuild Ladies team was a more clearcut winner in a time of 4 hours and 30 seconds, with Risa de Wet of Mannie's Bike Mecca coming second more than three minutes behind in 4:03:24, and Genevieve Weber of Mannie's Bike Mecca third in 4:05:59.

Vorster took all the titles in the women's race, winning the Points competition with 62 points, followed by Weber on 44, and Dreyer and Michelle Doman both on 21; while she won the King of the Mountains category with 17 points, followed by Dreyer (12) and Weber (9).

Mannie's Bike Mecca won the men's team competition in a total time of 14 hours 32 minutes 39 seconds, to finish nearly six minutes ahead of Hollard Life (14:38:35) and the Mannie Bike Mecca Lema team (15:16:11), while Pupkewitz Megabuild Ladies won the women's team competition in 11:36:53, followed by Mannie's Bike Mecca (11:41:18) and Food Lovers Market Ladies (11:52:47).

In the Men's GC, there was virtually nothing separating Coetzee and De Lange apart.

De Lange beat Coetzee in both the road race sprints at Dordabis and the Tony Rust Race Track, but Coetzee's Hollard Life team made the difference when they won the Team Time Trial by two seconds.

Speaking after Stage 3 on the Daan Viljoen hills on Saturday morning, Coetzee said he was very proud of his performance.

"I knew today's stage would be difficult because it was one for the climbers, and I'm a bit more of a time trial guy so it's not my terrain, but I defended my jersey extremely well, so I'm very proud of myself. I was up against three guys from Mannie's Bike Mecca team and I really managed to close down all the gaps and come back with everything they tried.

"After the team time trial I had a two second lead over Tristan, so all I had to do was to stay on his wheel and I'm privileged and very proud to be the 2020 Tour de Windhoek champion," he said.

Coetzee thanked the main sponsor Pupkewitz Megabuild, as well as his team mates.

"Thanks to Pupkewitz who put up a tremendous race for us this year, with the Covid situation, it's great to see that we can still host these events.

"To my team mates, without them this wouldn't be possible, but they backed me all the way. I doubted myself a bit going into the climbs today, but the confidence was there from there side and they believed in me and I'm really glad to have pulled it off," he said.

The results are attached.

