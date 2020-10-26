South Africa: Rival Forces in Libya Sign Permanent Ceasefire Agreement

26 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Rival forces in Libya have signed a permanent ceasefire agreement.

The announcement of a ceasefire was made on Friday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Welcoming the agreement, African Union Chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, said its enforcement and observation is a critical first step in creating conducive conditions for lasting peace.

"We congratulate all signatories for agreeing to this ground breaking permanent ceasefire agreement. The signing of this agreement is an important step towards Silencing the Guns in Africa.

"We further support the appeal by the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, for all stakeholders, regional and international actors to respect the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and ensure its implementation without delay in order to bring an end to this conflict. This includes ensuring the full and unconditional respect of the UN Security Council arms embargo," said President Ramaphosa.

The ceasefire paves the way for the resumption of the intra-Libyan dialogue, which President Ramaphosa said is the only legitimate platform that can produce a durable Libyan-owned political solution.

The AU Chairperson stressed the need for external parties to respect the UNSC arms embargo and called on them to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Libya. He also emphasised the importance of AU/UN collaboration in supporting the Libyan parties in search of a political solution.

"Guided by the spirit of fraternity, and the principles of solidarity and cooperation, the AU stands ready to accompany the Libyan people on this journey towards peace, national reconciliation and unity," said President Ramaphosa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.