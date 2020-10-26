South Africa: 64-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of a 27-Year-Old Man

26 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Komga police arrested a 64-year-old man for alleged murder of a 27-year-old man. It is alleged that the victim was walking with his children and friend along Songelwa Street, Komga on Sunday, 25 October 2020 at about 13:00.

The suspect drew his knife and stabbed the 27-year-old man in his upper body. The victim was rushed to Komga hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The motive behind the murder is not clear at this stage.

The deceased was identified as Anathi Buwa aged 27. The suspect is due to appear before the Komga Magistrate's Court this morning of Monday, 26 October 2020 on a charge of murder.

