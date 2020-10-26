South Africa: R100,000 Reward Offered for the Arrest and Conviction of Sergeant Prins' Killers

press release

The Anti-Gang Unit is seeking the assistance of the public for information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects who were responsible for the murder of Sergeant Donovan Prins.

On 2019-06-24, while performing official duties with a colleague, Prins pursued suspects in Lavender Hill, who opened fire at him. He was wounded and admitted to hospital where he later succumbed to death. The suspects fled and are being sought by police.

Anyone with information that can lead us to the arrest of the suspects is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Gavin Scheepers 071 673 2289 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

A reward of R 100 000-00 is offered for information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspects.