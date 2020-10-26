South Africa: Two Traffic Officers Arrested for Bribery

26 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Two traffic officers, who allegedly demanded a bribe of R5 000, from a truck driver, are expected to appear in the Temba Magistrate Court today.

The traffic officers were arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks during a sting operation.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said the officers allegedly stopped a truck on the R101 last Tuesday and impounded it for unspecified reasons.

"They demanded a payment of R5 000 for the release of the vehicle. An arrangement was made for the money to be delivered to the suspects at Makapanstad traffic offices," Zwane said.

The incident was reported to the members of National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, who then set up a sting operation with the assistance of the Hawks.

"The suspects were arrested soon after receiving the money and have been held at Makapanstad police station. They are scheduled to appear at the Temba Magistrate Court on Monday," Zwane said.

Mpumalanga administration clerks dismissed

Meanwhile, two administration clerks at Lekwa Licensing Authority in Standerton, Mpumalanga, have been dismissed following an internal disciplinary hearing that found them guilty of gross dishonesty and fraud.

Sandy Freddah Manana and Llody Mildred Townsend were dismissed for misrepresenting information on the eNatis system by unlawfully changing the particulars of a vehicle owner to a bogus dealership, to evade payment of full licensing fees that were due to the licensing authority.

Zwane said the State lost an estimated R4 million in revenue from these transactions.

"It is, however, believed that fraud and corruption at Lekwa Licensing Authority cost the State more than R50 million in unpaid fees and penalties," Zwane said.

Manana and Townsend are still on trial at the Middelburg Magistrate Court on similar charges.

"They are part of eight officials who were arrested at the licensing authority in August last year. They are expected to appear in court on 11 December 2020," Zwane said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

