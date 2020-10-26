South Africa: SA Records 18,968 Covid-19 Deaths

South Africa's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 18 968 after 24 people succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

Of the latest fatalities, five occurred in the past 48 hours, said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, yesterday.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of detected COVID-19 cases is now 715 868 after 1 622 new infections were recorded.

The recovery rate sits at 90.3%.

The number of tests conducted to date is 4 697 939, with 19 997 being performed since the last report.

Globally, there have been 42 512 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 147 301 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During the United Nations (UN) Crisis Management Team (CMT) meeting on Friday, WHO briefed on the epidemiological situation, noting the increasing trends in parts of Europe and Asia.

WHO warned that the previous success in controlling COVID-19 transmission is no guarantee of future success, and that continued vigilance is required.

The organisation stressed that it is still learning about the long-term impact of the disease, and the importance of research and follow-up.

On mass gatherings, WHO said work is shifting from the assessment of risk associated with large international events, to providing tools and guidance for mitigating the risk associated with smaller events and sporting competitions.