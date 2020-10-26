Cameroon: Migration Issues in Cameroon - UN Organ Hands Report

It was handed to the Secretary General of MINREX on October 20, 2020.

An analytical document on Migration Governance Indicators in Cameroon was on October 20, 2020 handed to the Secretary General of the Ministry of External Relations, Cecile Mballa Eyenga for onward transmission to hierarchy. It was handed to her by the Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Boubacar Seybou. The report, realised with the financial and technical assistance of IOM, respects some 90 indicators of migration as proposed by the Economist Intelligence Unit, a consultancy cabinet.

Receiving the document, Cecile Eyenga said the ideas highlighted therein will be given due consideration by hierarchy, given that Cameroon is committed to ensuring safe and regular migration for development. "Migration is a phenomenon whose consequences affect all sectors of social life, reason it should be well coordinated," she stated.

Presenting the content of the report, Amidile Amadou Gabin, a National Consultant, said it contains two major parts with the first highlighting the state of governance migration in Cameroon and the second proposing eight points on priority action to be taken between 2021-2023 to improve migration. He noted that six principal indicators were highlighted in the report such as the rights of migrants, migration policies and modalities put in place to handle crises relating to migration. Amidile Amadou Gabin further states the report presents the general overview of the judicial, socio-economical and other aspects of migration in Cameroon. As per the rights of migrants, the national consultant said Cameroon has ratified six international instruments including the rights of refugees, children and those repatriated. On modalities put in place to handle crisis, he cited consular assistance provided to Cameroon to facilitate their return following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

On his part, the IOM Chief of Mission said the document which outlines basic elements and stakes in migration has been elaborated for development purposes. He stated that good practices have been emphasised in the report and IOM will continue to work at promoting safe migration principles.