Sudan: Physical Planning Committee in W. Kordofan Reformed

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obied — Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, Khalid Mustafa Adam, issued decision forming the State's Physical Planning Committee.

The decision stipulated that the Committee would be chaired by Director-General of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Development and Director of directorate of Physical Planning and Urban Development as a member and rapporteur as well as other members from the concerned bodies.

The decision also appointed, Mrs Muwaheb Al Tom Mohamed, the Committee' Secretary.

