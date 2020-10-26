Ethiopia: Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia to Hold Meeting Tuesday

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation to hold AU-brokered video conference meeting Tuesday to seek ways of resuming the tripartite negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam(GERD) at invitation from President of the South Africa and Chairman of the current session of the AU , Cyril Ramaphosa.

Minister of Irrigation, Professor Yasser Abbas has sent a message to the South African Minister of International Cooperation in which he reiterated Sudan's adherence to the AU-Sponsored Tripartite Negotiations for reaching a binding agreement over filling and operating the dam.

The message affirmed that Sudan could not continue in negotiation with the the same ways and means which were pursued in the previous rounds that led to deadlock.

The Minister praised in his message the positive phone talks which were held between the Prime Minister Dr Abdulla Hamdouk and the President of the South Africa and Chairman of the current session of the AU, Cyril Ramaphosa in which they discussed new options for resumption of the tripartite talks.

Professor Yasser called for supporting the coming negotiations under new mandate from presidents and heads of state of the African Union, saying Sudan would take parting in the Tuesday's meeting to discuss over finding ways ad methods of negotiation different from the ones adopted in the previous rounds.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

