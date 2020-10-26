Ghana: Second Hand Car Dealer Wanted for Alleged Fraud

Ali Abubakar, the director of Number One Technologies and Transport Limited is wanted by the police for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH₵21,000.

The suspect who is an agent of Be forward Company of Japan, dealers in second hand vehicles took the money from Andrew Parker under the pretext of assisting him to purchase a Toyota Vitz vehicle.

According to the police, Abubakar went into hiding after he failed to honour his promise to deliver the vehicle.

The complainant then lodged a complaint with the Achimota Mile 7 police to investigate, arrest and prosecute the accused.

Parker told the police in his report on September 17, 2020, that he gave cash amount of GH₵21,000 to Abubakar about five months ago and that all efforts to reach the suspect was unsuccessful.

Abubakar is said to have offices at Domie Pillar 2 near Al-Majid mosque, Accra and Anloga junction in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect is also said to be a recipient of the first edition of Forty Under 40 Awards, transport/automotive category.

The police is, therefore, appealing to the general public to assist them to arrest the suspect who is believed to be hiding in Darkuman, Akweteyman, Accra, Kumasi and Tema port.