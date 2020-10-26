Nigeria: Obiano Alleges Plot By Hoodlums to Unleash Mayhem Today

Awka — Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has disclosed that he has security information that hoodlums are planning to further attack the state today.

The state has been under attack for many days with 21 police stations attacked, while over seven others have been burnt down and many police officers killed.

Also, a local government secretariat was also burnt down while some government offices were looted by hoodlums.

Obiano, who addressed the people during a visit to him by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Celestine Okoye; AIG zone 13, Danmallam Mohammed, and the state Police Commissioner, John Abang, said the state would no longer tolerate the destruction of infrastructure in the state.

He called on the youths in various communities in the state to stand up and protect public infrastructure, adding that most of those engaging in the destruction are from neighbouring states.

Part of his speech read: "The curfew in Anambra State has been eased and now commences from 6p.m. to 6a.m. daily. This is to enable our people to gradually get back to their normal lives after the unrests recorded in some parts of the state these past days.

"Intelligence at our disposal shows that those that have been causing trouble these past days in the state are from neighbouring states. We will not allow them to destroy our infrastructure, including police stations and other government facilities, some of which we built through self-help and community efforts. Enough is enough!"

Obiano warned those who still plan to cause trouble in the state to desist or face the consequences.

The governor praised the courageous efforts of some youth groups who have organised themselves to begin the cleanup of Anambra State.

"I call on residents of Anambra State to join in cleaning their neighbourhood including drainages. The state Ministry of Environment, ASWAMA and Anambra State Clear Drainage and Forest Preservation Agency (ACDFA) have been directed to lead this effort across the state with immediate effect," Obiano said.