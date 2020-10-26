Nigeria: Discovery of Palliatives in Warehouses Vindicated My Father, Says Buhari's Daughter

Abuja — One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has said that the discovery of food items and other COVID-19 palliatives in several warehouses across different states of the country has revealed that her father is not the problem of Nigeria.

Zahra on her Instagram page said; "Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem," Zahra opined.

Thousands of Nigerians in different States particularly Lagos, Cross Rivers, Kaduna, Kwara, Plateau, Osun, Ekiti, Taraba, Adamawa, FCT amongst others, plundered warehouses were tonnes of COVID-19 palliatives donated by the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 were stored.

Some of the items for the palliatives that included bags of rice, maize, cartons of noodles, bags of garri and salt, vegetable oil were also found in private homes of some notable politicians.