Gambia Files Memorial With ICJ Over Myanmar

26 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Republic of The Gambia filed its "Memorial" with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague in the case it brought against Myanmar under the Genocide Convention last year, according to a missive.

The Memorial, which consists of over 500 pages of text, and more than 5,000 annexed pages of supporting materials, documents Myanmar's commission of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim population. It describes and provides irrefutable proof of Myanmar's acts of genocide targeting the entire Rohingya group - men, women, children and newborns - during so-called "clearance operations" between 2016 and 2018, which included carefully-planned, widespread and indiscriminate killing, beating, torture, rape and gang-rape of Rohingya civilians, and the burning down of their homes and villages.

"The evidence presented by The Gambia includes detailed factual reports from United Nations entities and officials, satellite imagery, independent reporting by human rights and humanitarian organisations, public statements by senior Myanmar officials, and witness statements from survivors of the genocide, journalists, and former Tatmadaw soldiers who participated in the acts of genocide."

"The Memorial asks the Court to declare Myanmar responsible for the commission of genocide against the Rohingya people, and order that Myanmar immediately cease its wrongful acts, prosecute and punish the perpetrators - including the senior military officers who planned the genocide - pay reparations to the victims, and permit Rohingya refugees who were forced to flee the country to return safely and securely to their homes."

"The case was initiated by The Gambia, with the support of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and its 57 Member States, in November 2019. Hearings were held by the International Court of Justice the following month on The Gambia's request for a Provisional Measures Order from the Court to prevent further acts of genocide during the pendency of the case. In January 2020, the Court issued its Order, requiring Myanmar, including its armed forces, to cease and desist from all further genocidal acts, including killing, physical abuse and rape, during the remainder of the proceedings, and to report on its compliance with the Order periodically. The Order was issued by a unanimous 17-0 vote of the judges. Myanmar has until July 2021 to file a Counter Memorial."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.