Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 1 New Case

26 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 1 new positive coronavirus case, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,660.

The 179th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020, indicated no new COVID-19 related death recorded.

According to the report, no new patient recovered within the last 24 hours.

The report by The Gambia's Ministry of Health also said no new person has been taken into quarantine, and no new person discharged.

The country currently has 4 people in quarantine, 881 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 8 positive cases bringing its total number of positive cases to 15, 551 while 14, 254 recovered, 321 deaths and 975 under treatment.

In the world, 42.6million have been registered positive and 1.15 million deaths.

