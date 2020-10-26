Gambia: Farewell to Alieu Y Cham, Chairman of School Sports

26 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and show the way. This squarely fits our able and dynamic chairman Alieu Y Cham.

His timely coming was a blessing to the Association, at a time when we needed a leader, guider, a source of wisdom, inspirer and above all forward thinking man. You came with fountain of experience and knowledge as a former executive member who rose to the rank of Secretary General, really you know the way.

Mr Cham put us through the way, he maintain the composure with ever increasing membership accompanied with complexity, multifarious challenges. With his wisdom, he lead the association into landmark achievements such as adoption of the constitution, rules and regulations, transforming the competition into international model, branding the competition as the most awesome, competitive, eye-catching for all to follow ranging from authorities, general public to unprecedented media coverage.

You show us the way that if one want to achieve excellence, one needs to be patient, focus, determine, honest innovative, strategic in planning and smart in implementation. You are an embodiment of these qualities and you have instilled these values in us and now is the time to prove it.

You are our hero, anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero, you spend your life in shaping our great men and women, because it only takes a big heart to help shape the little mind. You spend your retirement life in guiding the great talents that are now giving glories to this country.

We say goodbye from sports struggle, we say goodbye from ever complex and stressfully Association, but we say goodbye to the most charming, loving and friendly people of School sports. As you now go for real retirement in United State with your grand kits we say hi to them.

If there ever comes a day when you greatly miss us, when we can't be together, keep us in your heart. We will be there forever. Bye our HERO!!!!

By Lamin A Jammeh, Secretary School Sports Association

