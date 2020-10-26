Gambia: GRA Boss Elected Wataf New Chairperson

26 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The commissioner general of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe has been elected chairman of the West African Tax Administration (WATAF) for the next two years.

The GRA boss' election came into effect on 20 October 2020, during the organisation's 16th General Assembly meeting, a virtual event between 20th and 22nd of October 2020 on the theme: "Promoting Transparency in the Governance of Tax Incentives in West Africa."

The event started on Tuesday 20 October with a council meeting (10th council meeting) which comprised members from Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Togo (chairperson), Senegal (vice chairperson) and The Gambia.

The meeting covered the Review and Adoption of the Report of the 9th Council Meeting, with Presentation of WATAF Secretariat Progress Report and presentation of the Draft 2020 Financial Statement; Draft WATAF 2021 Work Plan; Draft WATAF 2021 Budget and WATAF Membership Subscription Update among a host of others.

The Executive Secretary and his team at the Secretariat presented the documents and reports stated on the agenda. Observations and comments were made on the presented documents and reports before the council members adopted them.

The Gambia was elected chairperson, Senegal as vice chairperson and Nigeria, a council member. Burkina Faso was also elected a council member, Mali, a council member as well as Liberia.

The meeting's second day was set aside for a high-level policy dialogue of the theme: "Promoting Transparency in the Governance of Tax Incentives in West Africa"

According to the report, one day there was the general assembly meeting where all members were required to attend.

Last on the discussion agenda was the upcoming African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) council elections in November 2020. Togo and The Gambia expressed interest in becoming chairperson and council members respectively.

The new Chairperson Yankuba Darboe in closing remarks thanked the member countries for the trust in The Gambia to lead WATAF and promised to raise the flag higher.

