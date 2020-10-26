Gambia: NYC Induct New Executive Members

26 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

The National Youth Council (NYC) last Friday at NaNA conference hall inducted new executive members to take charge of their governance responsibilities for the next two years within the seven regions in the country.

This followed the end of the two years term period of the National Youth Council Board and all Regions and Municipality committees after they successfully held their congresses to put in place the new Regional Youth Committees thus the new Council.

The new executives are Isatou Secka, Kanifing Municipality Council (KMC); Muhammmed Suwareh, North Bank Region (NBR); Lamin K Sanneh, West coast Region (WCR); Ousman Sanneh, Lower River Region (LRR) and Essaha Sowe, Banjul (BJL).

Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports expressed great hope and confidence in young people of The Gambia serving the country through diligence and dedication.

"I want to assure you all of my support and that of my ministry at all times during your tenure as members of the National Youth Council of the Gambia," he told them.

He added that NYC was established in 2000 by an Act of Parliament with the main aim of coordinating all youth programmes in The Gambia and advising government on all matters affecting young people among others.

Dembo Kambi, outgoing chairman of the National Youth Council said they hope the new members will be able to build on their accomplishments and move the council to the next level.

He highlighted that youth are critical to the development of the country as well as the realisation of the National development blueprint.

Together with the African Youth Commission (WAHO), UNFP and other strategic partnership, they have organised the West Africa Youth Leaders Forum on population and development ahead of the Nairobi High Level Summit Forum ICPD 25.

He added that despite registering some key achievements, budgetary constraints and limited funding restricted the council from implementing most its programmes.

Ousman Fatty, incoming chairman NYC assured young people of bringing them close to stakeholders to ensure they serve youths and the country at large.

"Young people of this country will be our top priority," he added.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.