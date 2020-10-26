Gambia: Scorpions Striker Scores in FC Zurich Thump Over Vaduz

Scorpions' striker, Assan Ceesay scored a fine goal during his Swiss top flight side (FC Zurich) 4-1 away win over Vaduz in their week-five fixtures of the Swiss Super League played at the Rheinpark Stadion on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored his side's third goal with a brilliant finish in the 68 minutes of the game.

German-born Lesse Sobiech, Nigerian-born Aiyegun Tosin and Slovenian-born Blaz Kramer scored Zurich other goals in the 6, 41 and 78 minutes to make it a comfortable win for the city boys.

Joel Pascal on the other hand scored the only consolation goal for Vaduz in the 74 minute.

This is the first league goal for The Gambian international after nine matches.

The Banjul-born player has been in top form for Zurich since returning from loan from VFL Osnabruck last season.

FC Zurich occupied seventh position with four points, with a game-in-hand, while Vaduz sits tenth position with two points after five matches.

Farewell to Alieu Y Cham, chairman of school sports