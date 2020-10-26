Gambia: GRCS Commissions 13 IFRC Supported Vehicles

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) last Thursday commissioned and inaugurated 13 vehicles (5 Ambulance and 8 utility) supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support their operations.

Speaking at the occasion held at GRCS head office, Jato Sillah, President Gambia Red Cross Society said a year ago, they struggled with only 3 vehicles and as such thanked everyone who had contributed to their success now.

He assured donors that the vehicles will surely and wholly be used for Red Cross services.

He added that Red Cross volunteers have been engaged in a lot of activities, noting that they do not only respond when disasters occur but deal with the lives and livelihood of human beings.

He stated that covid-19 is a virus that has come to stay with us and if we are not careful with it we would end up having a second surge like Europe.

Mr. Sillah highlighted that GRCS is at the forefront of the covid-19 fight, denying that Red Cross has received payment for safe and dignified burial they are doing. "Red Cross is voluntary service".

"All Gambians should appreciate work done by volunteers who use their resources to offer free services to the needy", he went on, adding they are always at the front line when people are sleeping.

He further said that volunteers took risks at the peak of the pandemic and therefore thanked them for being there for humanity.

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General GRCS said their credibility and ability to deliver quality is the reason they continue to receive assistance from both local and international organisations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Aid and Assistance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He highlighted that covid-19 is not yet gone and urged Gambians to continue observing WHO and Ministry of Health guidelines by regularly washing hands, wearing face masks, and observing social/physical distancing.

Abdoulie Fye, Program Manager GRCS highlighted their various interventions ranging from developing a contingency plan to response to covid-19 prior to the country registering its first positive case, countrywide fumigation of schools, markets, public places, offering of cash support and food aid to households countrywide, provision of cash support to rice growers among others, all geared towards mitigating the impact of covid-19.

He added that despite all their interventions they still have a lot to do as a national society and will continue their support to the most vulnerable communities.

Alvina Brauhause, G-Plus Operation Manager said in 2020, responding to covid-19 has been one of their key supports to the health sector in ensuring effective management of cases and stemming the spread of the disease.

She added that since the conformation of the first case in The Gambia, G-Plus operation services has been working closely with the ministry to ensure safe delivery of all cases to appropriate facilities and have transferred suspected and confirmed cases from their homes to quarantine and treatment centers.

Ms. Brauhauser stated that as of Thursday 22 October 2020 they had transferred 173 cases of which 109 are male and 64 female.

NCCE programme officer appeals for peaceful by-election in Kerr Jarga