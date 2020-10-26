Gambia: Hon. Ndure Bids Farewell to Macky Sall

Gambian High Commissioner to Senegal Hon. Ebrima Ousman Ndure has bid farewell to Senegalese president, Macky Sall after completing his 3-year mission as Gambian High Commissioner to Senegal.

In his farewell Hon. Ndure thanked the Almighty for guiding him throughout his mission. He added that when President Adama Barrow appointed him, he told him to consider President Sall as his president because the two nations are one and share a lot in common.

"No one can separate The Gambia and Senegal because we are two nations of the same people," he stated.

According to him, the Senegambia Bridge could not be realised since Jawara and Senghore era but the two governments were able to do within a short space of time in recent times.

He thanked the Senegalese government and people for their hospitality.