Nigeria: Public, Private Schools Remain Closed - Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has announced that private and public schools remain closed in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, announced this yesterday.

He had earlier tweeted that only public schools remained closed in the state before giving an update that the extended closure includes private schools.

Omotoso also announced that curfew time had been reviewed in the state.

He said: "The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses.

"All schools remain shut till further notice.

Earlier yesterday, the National Association of Private Schools in Lagos State informed its members that they can reopen from Monday, October 26, 2020.

This was contained in a statement by the President, NAPPS Lagos State, Amusa Olawale, titled reopening of schools after #EndSARS protests'.

The statement read, "It is a pleasure to inform you that our Hon. Commissioner has given approval to the resumption of schools on Monday, October 26, 2020.

"Members are to abide by the curfew requirements and any other directives of Lagos State Governor relating curfew and #ENDSARS protests.

"We must equally study security situations in areas where we operate, be sensitive to any sign of disturbance, and adhere strictly to COVID-19 Protocols.

"To justify the kind gestures of the commissioner, we must pay attention to the safety of our learners, staff, and parents of our schools."

The Lagos State Government had ordered the closure of public and private schools in the state indefinitely last Monday.