Egypt Ready for Investment Projects in South Sudan

26 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli stressed on Monday that Egypt is ready to offer all support to South Sudan and set up investment projects in the brotherly country.

Madbouli made the remarks during his meeting with South Sudanese Irrigation Minister Manawa Peter in the presence of Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati.

Nader Saad, Spokesman for the premier, said Madbouli lauded distinguished and deeply-rooted relations binding the two countries.

Madbouli called for accelerating steps to form a high committee grouping the two countries.

The Sudanese official praised Egypt's support of Sudan during the floods crisis and the airlift it launched to offer urgent humanitarian assistance to the victims of the floods.

He said Sudan is keen on enhancing cooperation with Egypt and benefiting from its expertise in the capacity building domain.

He voiced hoped to open a branch of any Egyptian bank in South Sudan soon.

He lauded Egypt's establishment of industrial schools in South Sudan, a school that brings qualified cadres that meet the needs of labor market.

Peter also thanked the Egyptian Higher Education Ministry for increasing the number of grants offered to South Sudanese students to study in Egyptian universities.

He hoped for drawing on Egypt's expertise in building new cities in record time, saying a delegation of the Housing Ministry will pay a visit to Egypt soon to stand on the underway housing projects.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

