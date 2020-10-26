Morocco, Equatorial-Guinea Discuss Means to Develop Cooperation in Industry

Rabat — Minister of Industry, Trade, the green and digital economy, Moulay Hafid El Alamy, on Monday held talks in Rabat with the Equatorial Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simeón Oyono Esono Angue.

Speaking to reporters following this meeting, El Alamy said the two parties discussed the industrial development of the Kingdom and voiced the desire to "share our mutual experiences".

"Equatorial Guinea has extensive experience in both oil and gas," he noted, adding that "Morocco has also developed expertise in the industrial field for about fifty years".

The idea of "sharing experiences, successes and failures of each other will accelerate the development of our two countries," said the Minister.

El Alamy, who underscored the "exceptional" relations between the two countries, said the Kingdom of Morocco and Equatorial Guinea are determined to share experiences in accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

For his part, Mr. Oyono Esono Angu stressed that the discussions focused on "the strengthening of relations of cooperation between Morocco and Equatorial Guinea in the industrial sector".

"We would like Morocco to invest in our country, particularly at the industrial level", he underlined, noting that Equatorial Guinea "has a development program of economic diversification, and Morocco has a great potential in the industrial area".

Last Friday, Oyono Esono Angu co-chaired with the Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, the inauguration ceremony of the consulate general of Equatorial-Guinea in Dakhla.

The opening of this consular representation reflects the political will of the Equatorial Guinean government to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation with Morocco, said Eyono Esono Angue during a joint press briefing with his Moroccan counterpart.