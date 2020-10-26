Morocco: Moroccan Bouchra Hajij Elected President of the African Volleyball Confederation

26 October 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Moroccan Bouchra Hajij was elected president of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) for a four-year term (2020-2024), during the general assembly held Sunday evening via videoconference.

The election of Hajij, president of the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation, at the head of the continental body, came after obtaining 42 votes out of 54 national federations, against 12 votes for his Egyptian rival Amr El Wani, president of the CAVB since 2001.

The Moroccan was elected, in December 2015, vice-president of the African Volleyball Confederation, during the general assembly held in Algeria.

Hajij, member of the Parity Committee of the Association of African National Olympic Committees, was also re-elected to the International Olympic Committee as a member of the Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.