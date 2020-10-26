Morocco: Moroccan Bouchra Hajij Elected President of the African Volleyball Confederation

Rabat — Moroccan Bouchra Hajij was elected president of the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) for a four-year term (2020-2024), during the general assembly held Sunday evening via videoconference.

The election of Hajij, president of the Royal Moroccan Volleyball Federation, at the head of the continental body, came after obtaining 42 votes out of 54 national federations, against 12 votes for his Egyptian rival Amr El Wani, president of the CAVB since 2001.

The Moroccan was elected, in December 2015, vice-president of the African Volleyball Confederation, during the general assembly held in Algeria.

Hajij, member of the Parity Committee of the Association of African National Olympic Committees, was also re-elected to the International Olympic Committee as a member of the Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission.