South Africa: NCOP Kick Starts Provincial Week

Permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will from tomorrow be in their respective provinces for the week-long (27-30 October) Provincial Week programme.
The delegates, together with their provincial legislature counterparts, will spend the week interacting with municipalities on interventions to improve their financial state, governance challenges and the state of service delivery. The theme for this year's programme is 'Ensuring capable and financially sound local government.'
This year's Provincial Week will follow up on discussions held during the Local Government Week held from September 8 to 11, which also focused on ensuring capable and financially sound local government.
The 27 municipalities which will be visited are
Eastern Cape (2) - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Makana Local Municipality
Free State (4) - Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality, Metsimaholo Local Municipality, Matjabeng Local Municipality, Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality
(3) - City of Tshwane Metro, Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sedibeng Local Municipality
KwaZulu-Natal (3) - Umzinyathi District Municipality, Uthukela District Municipality, Mpofana Local Municipality
Limpopo (3) - Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality, Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Thabazimbi Local Municipality
Mpumalanga (3) - Emalahleni Local Municipality, Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Lekwa Local Municipality
Northern Cape (3) - Joe Morolong Local Municipality, Dikgatlong Local Municipality, Phokwane Local Municipality
North West (5) - Bojanala District Municipality, Mahikeng Local Municipality, Madibeng Local Municipality, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, Naledi Local Municipality
Western Cape (1) - Kannaland Local Municipality
For media interviews with each delegation leader, please contact:
Eastern Cape: Mr Mava Lukani - 081 503 1840
Free State: Mr Modise Kabeli - 081 715 9969
Gauteng: Mr Malatswa Molepo - 081 512 7920
KwaZulu-Natal: Ms Sureshinee Govender - 081 704 1109
Limpopo: Mr Justice Molafo - 081 424 7481
Mpumalanga: Mr Sakhile Mokoena - 081 705 2130
North West: Ms Mado Sefora - 082 298 2476
Northern Cape: Ms Nolizwi Magwagwa - 081 716 5824
Western Cape: Mlindi Mpindi - 081 716 7329
