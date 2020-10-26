South Africa: NCOP Kick Starts Provincial Week

26 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will from tomorrow be in their respective provinces for the week-long (27-30 October) Provincial Week programme.

The delegates, together with their provincial legislature counterparts, will spend the week interacting with municipalities on interventions to improve their financial state, governance challenges and the state of service delivery. The theme for this year's programme is 'Ensuring capable and financially sound local government.'

This year's Provincial Week will follow up on discussions held during the Local Government Week held from September 8 to 11, which also focused on ensuring capable and financially sound local government.

The 27 municipalities which will be visited are

Eastern Cape (2) - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Makana Local Municipality

Free State (4) - Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality, Metsimaholo Local Municipality, Matjabeng Local Municipality, Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

(3) - City of Tshwane Metro, Emfuleni Local Municipality, Sedibeng Local Municipality

KwaZulu-Natal (3) - Umzinyathi District Municipality, Uthukela District Municipality, Mpofana Local Municipality

Limpopo (3) - Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality, Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Thabazimbi Local Municipality

Mpumalanga (3) - Emalahleni Local Municipality, Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Lekwa Local Municipality

Northern Cape (3) - Joe Morolong Local Municipality, Dikgatlong Local Municipality, Phokwane Local Municipality

North West (5) - Bojanala District Municipality, Mahikeng Local Municipality, Madibeng Local Municipality, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, Naledi Local Municipality

Western Cape (1) - Kannaland Local Municipality

For media interviews with each delegation leader, please contact:

Eastern Cape: Mr Mava Lukani - 081 503 1840

Free State: Mr Modise Kabeli - 081 715 9969

Gauteng: Mr Malatswa Molepo - 081 512 7920

KwaZulu-Natal: Ms Sureshinee Govender - 081 704 1109

Limpopo: Mr Justice Molafo - 081 424 7481

Mpumalanga: Mr Sakhile Mokoena - 081 705 2130

North West: Ms Mado Sefora - 082 298 2476

Northern Cape: Ms Nolizwi Magwagwa - 081 716 5824

Western Cape: Mlindi Mpindi - 081 716 7329

Parliamentary meetings are open to the media and the public. Journalists who are interested in covering these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) are requested to forward their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi on email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must forward these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

