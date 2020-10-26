South Africa: Breaking Barriers - Médecins Sans Frontières - Marking a 'Revolution' in HIV Care in SA

This week sees Doctors Without Borders celebrate 20 years of groundbreaking work on the HIV and TB epidemics in South Africa, while the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation discusses Covid-19 with renowned infectious diseases specialist Dr Anthony Fauci.

This year marks 20 years of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) humanitarian work in South Africa. From starting a small clinic in Khayelitsha in 2000 to piloting a programme to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission, and later becoming the first clinic to prove that treatment for Aids was possible in a public health setting, MSF has contributed to saving millions of lives in South Africa.

At 11am on Wednesday 28 October, join MSF for an online event beamed to you from Khayelitsha, aimed at exploring lessons from 20 years of pioneering HIV care in South Africa.

The programme includes a conversation with Dr Hermann Reuter and some of the first Khayelitsha activists to be initiated into anti-retroviral treatment (ARV). That will be followed by a panel discussion with medical experts and activists, including Justice Edwin Cameron, former TAC general secretary Vuyiseka Dubula Majola, Dr Nathan Ford (World Health Organisation) and Dr Sandile Buthelezi (director general of the department of health).

