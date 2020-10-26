South Africa: The Damage Wrought By GBV Must Be Spelled Out

26 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Janet Heard

Despite a lot of noise and policy reform, South Africa remains one of the cruelest countries for women in the world. But we need to press on.

It is good journalism practice to use acronyms sparingly, especially in headlines. They are jarring and unfamiliar to many readers. But, like ATM and SAPS, GBV has become instantly recognisable and is increasingly not spelled out.

GBV is sickeningly omnipresent. On the face of it, the recognition of the acronym is a positive sign after decades of awareness-building and struggle. GBV rolls off the tongues of school kids and talk show hosts. Anti-GBV campaigns are ubiquitous and have been popularised musically - with, for instance, Loyiso Gijana's recent hit Madoda Sabelani calling on men to catch a wakeup. Politicians tweak and recycle speeches and campaigns from previous years to show their commitment, especially during Women's Month.

Among these is the emergency recovery plan by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who acknowledged that GBV was a "national crisis" after UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's death last year.

Last week, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate announced a new hotline number to promote access to justice amid a spike in complaints that police...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

