South Africa: Cricket SA Board All Out, but What Next?

26 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Telford Vice

Cricket South Africa's entire board has resigned, even though some will roam the game like zombies until an interim structure takes over. What made the board go after months of bloody-mindedness, and what happens now?

Seventy-two hours after Cricket South Africa's (CSA) board were asked, not for the first time, to step aside and, also not for the first time, refused, all 10 directors had resigned.

The announcement that Zola Thamae, Marius Schoeman, Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw and Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile were out of the game was posted on CSA's official twitter account on Monday morning.

They followed Beresford Williams, Angelo Carolissen, Donovan May, Tebogo Siko, John Mogodi and Dheven Dharmalingham, who quit on Sunday.

"After the Members' Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire board should resign -- which they did," CSA tweeted. "All Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned."

What cricket's stakeholders have been calling for since December has been achieved. Now what?

CSA are nominally led by Rihan Richards, the former board member who represents Northern Cape on the Members Council -- cricket's highest authority -- of which he was named president on Sunday. But Richards...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

