South Africa: Hawks Arrest Traffic Officers and Driving School Owners Following Allegations of Corruption

Media statement from Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS) South African Police Service

Five traffic officers from various municipalities in the Eastern Cape and four driving school owners were arrested in a crime intelligence driven operation by the Hawks Serious Corruption Crime Investigation together with Crime Intelligence.

The joint operation which was conducted in the Mount Ayliff, Mount Frere, Ntabankulu and Qumbu areas was executed last night into the early hours of this morning. The arrests follows allegations of corruption in the issuing of leaners as well as driver's licenses.

It is reported that the traffic officers and driving school owners colluded in the issuing of learners and driving licenses in return for a gratuity solicited from the prospective clients. The nine suspects aged between 28 and 45 years are expected to appear in the Mount Frere Regional Court tomorrow on charges of fraud and corruption.