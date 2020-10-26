South Africa: Ramaphosa's Plan - Economic Recovery for the Few, Ecological Devastation for Many

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called his economic recovery plan 'green' and 'sustainable'. However, below the surface-level rhetoric lies an agenda premised on ecological devastation for the majority of South Africa's most vulnerable citizens as the chosen few get to reap the benefits.

In the decades that the ANC has been in power, it has often talked left and walked right. It has demonstrated a remarkable propensity for political double-speak, promising one outcome in word and delivering another in action. When it comes to tackling the climate and ecological crises we face, President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be honouring the ANC's double-speak legacy.

While Ramaphosa spoke of our economic recovery from Covid-19 being "green" and "sustainable", in action his plan is doing the opposite. It is set to deepen our current status as one of the most environment-polluting and unequal economies in the world - a country built on the foundations of an exploitative, extractive and harmful minerals and energy complex.

Ramaphosa's plan is not the just recovery that much of civil society has been calling for. To see why, it is vital that we move beyond the president's rhetoric and dive into the details of his economic recovery plan. Betraying...