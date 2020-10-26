South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Murder - Forensic Evidence Links Five Arrested Suspects, Says Bheki Cele

26 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Exactly six years after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, police have finally announced a breakthrough.

Six years after former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in Ekurhuleni, police minister Bheki Cele and national SAPS commissioner Khehla Sithole announced the arrests of five men believed to have been involved in the killing.

"I am happy to announce that there has been a breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

"The first five suspects have been arrested between 8 and 10 this morning in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. These arrests are the result of an integrated approach to this investigation, which is working closely with the director of public prosecutions," said Cele at a media briefing on Monday.

The state was confident that it had a watertight case against the five suspects. National police commissioner General Khehla Sithole said forensic evidence had linked the suspects to both the crime scene and murder weapon.

Cele further said that the arrests were the beginning of a journey towards closure for Meyiwa's family, friends and millions of South Africans.

News24 reported on October 20 that the weapon linked to Meyiwa's murder had been found, and that the man who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.