South Africa: Senzo Meyiwa Murder - Forensic Evidence Links Five Arrested Suspects, Says Bheki Cele

Exactly six years after soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, police have finally announced a breakthrough.

Six years after former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in Ekurhuleni, police minister Bheki Cele and national SAPS commissioner Khehla Sithole announced the arrests of five men believed to have been involved in the killing.

"I am happy to announce that there has been a breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

"The first five suspects have been arrested between 8 and 10 this morning in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. These arrests are the result of an integrated approach to this investigation, which is working closely with the director of public prosecutions," said Cele at a media briefing on Monday.

The state was confident that it had a watertight case against the five suspects. National police commissioner General Khehla Sithole said forensic evidence had linked the suspects to both the crime scene and murder weapon.

Cele further said that the arrests were the beginning of a journey towards closure for Meyiwa's family, friends and millions of South Africans.

News24 reported on October 20 that the weapon linked to Meyiwa's murder had been found, and that the man who...