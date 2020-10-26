South Africa: Covid-19 Will Throw a Spanner in the Works for Corporate Social Investment

25 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ufrieda Ho

Covid-19's impact will strike charitable funding, but building trust, flexibility and stronger partnerships may prove that a crisis is exactly when donors should invest more, not less.

"Blood on the floor" - it's a description of corporate South Africa haemorrhaging as the full impact of Covid-19 and lockdowns are being measured. It will have an inevitable knock-on effect for the future direction of corporate social investment.

Dr Jonathan Bloomberg, global head of the Discovery Group's Health Insurance and the response and health lead for the national Solidarity Fund, used this imagery when he spoke at a Tshikululu Social Investment online conference on 22 October.

Bloomberg said the blow to the corporate sector in loss of earnings and growth "cannot be overestimated" and its full impacts need to be anticipated.

"Corporate SA is under huge pressure. Many of the larger and medium-sized companies in South Africa are robust and I don't believe we will see a huge number of collapses, but we will see real struggle.

"As companies batten down the hatches they will be less expansive, they will spend less and one the victims of this will be spending on corporate social investment," Bloomberg said.

It's a gloomy picture but...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.