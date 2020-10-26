South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Covid-19 On 23 October

23 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Data note: We are currently experiencing technical difficulties which are resulting in a delay in the data being published on our dashboard. Our team is currently working to address this. Once updated, the data will be made available at https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

During the recovery speech I delivered in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament yesterday, I detailed the Western Cape Government's plans to fight TB.

TB is one of the leading causes of death in this province but it is also treatable and we must focus on successfully identifying and treating those with TB.

I therefore announced a 90/90/90 strategy which aims to identify 90% of all TB cases and place them on treatment, find 90% of TB cases in vulnerable populations such as those living with HIV and to successfully treat 90% of all those diagnosed with drug-sensitive TB.

This province has 3800 community healthcare workers, who over the past seven months, have played a major role in our Covid-19 community screening programme.

Over this same period, we have seen the number of people attending our healthcare facilities for TB testing and treatment decline. In order to address this, we are now making use of these same community healthcare workers to conduct other screenings in communities and in people's homes to identify other illnesses such as TB.

We will also introduce new technologies to ensure that easy self-screening is possible and will use data management systems to properly track our performance.

As we did with Covid, we will also adopt hotspot-focused, and behaviour change led approaches to prevent the spread of TB amongst those at risk.

I intend to use the Provincial Council on Aids, which I chair to further champion the battle against TB and I will support the Barcelona Declaration's intention of working towards the establishment of a new global parliamentary caucus to press for an urgent response to the TB epidemic.

The Western Cape Department of Health has invested in facilities, healthcare technology and systems for Covid, many of which can be used or adapted to prevent and treat other illnesses such as TB, going forward.

The Western Cape Government is ramping up the delivery of other healthcare services so that people can access the vital healthcare they need, in a way that puts their dignity and well-being first. We believe that the lessons we have learned and the systems we have put in place during Covid-19 will help us to achieve this.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.