South Africa: Police Responds to Corruption Articles in Sunday Times and City Press On Former Gauteng Health MEC

press release

Media statement in response to the articles in both the Sunday Times and the City Press on the paper served by the former MEC for health in Gauteng

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has noted the publications in the Sunday Times and City Press published on the 25th October 2020 where the affidavit of the former Gauteng Health MEC is referred to.

The SIU has, to date, not received court papers notification from the former MEC. Once the SIU formally receives the court papers from the former MEC, we will respond accordingly and will argue our case in court. As the matter would henceforth be sub-judice, the SIU will not make any further comments in this regard until the matter is heard and adjudicated by the High Court.

