South Africa: Police Responds to Corruption Articles in Sunday Times and City Press On Former Gauteng Health MEC

26 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Media statement in response to the articles in both the Sunday Times and the City Press on the paper served by the former MEC for health in Gauteng

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has noted the publications in the Sunday Times and City Press published on the 25th October 2020 where the affidavit of the former Gauteng Health MEC is referred to.

The SIU has, to date, not received court papers notification from the former MEC. Once the SIU formally receives the court papers from the former MEC, we will respond accordingly and will argue our case in court. As the matter would henceforth be sub-judice, the SIU will not make any further comments in this regard until the matter is heard and adjudicated by the High Court.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: Email: siu@whistleblowing.co.za Online: www.whistleblowing.co.za SMS :33490 / Toll free number :0800037774

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.